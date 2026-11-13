Shafaq News- Tehran

The Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday it had targeted and destroyed a US early-warning radar in Bahrain, in response to “an enemy air attack” on a telecommunications tower in the southern Iranian city of Sirik, in southern Hormozgan province overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRGC described the strike as “a serious warning” to end “aerial mischief and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz,” saying the Aerospace Force was on full alert for a response “without borders” if such violations and attacks recurred. It added that companies that violate the rules and are “deceived by the enemy” would face harsher punishment.

Neither Washington nor Manama has commented.

US President Donald Trump said Washington no longer needed an agreement with Tehran. "Those days have long since passed," he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday, adding: "We've got their money, hundreds of billions of dollars, and we've got their Strait." Earlier in the week, Trump called a resumption of military action "quite unlikely" for now, while saying the United States remained "locked and loaded" if the situation changed.