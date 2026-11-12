Shafaq News- Sanaa

Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government (IRG) carried out 13 airstrikes and 67 drone operations against Houthi (Ansarallah) positions in recent hours, with about 219 Houthi commanders, members and supervisors killed or wounded or fleeing the battlefield, military spokesperson Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili claimed on Thursday.

The forces also conducted 42 operations using rocket launchers and 581 field-artillery operations against gatherings, fortifications, firing positions and military equipment across northern fronts, Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda, Taiz, and southern and southwestern fronts.

Al-Nuzaili also reported the destruction or disabling of 103 vehicles and pieces of equipment, including engineering machinery, transport vehicles and armored vehicles, along with Houthi positions and fortifications.

Government forces backed by the Popular Resistance confronted attacks and infiltration attempts in Taiz, while fierce fighting in Marib left Houthi forces unable to conduct military operations, according to Al-Nuzaili. Nation’s Shield, Giants Brigades, and National Resistance forces also continued confronting attacks and infiltration attempts on southern and southwestern fronts.

Houthi military media separately released footage that it said showed strikes on forces led by Saudi officer Fares Al-Shammari east of Madghal district in Marib, destroying several armored vehicles and other military vehicles.

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah also reported that a student had died from wounds sustained in a Saudi airstrike on the grounds of Al-Rahma Girls’ School in the Al-Haribah area of Sahar district, Saada province, on November 9.

Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki meanwhile claimed that air defenses had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward western Saudi Arabia and two drones over the Riyadh and Eastern Province regions. Saudi civil defense also reported debris from intercepted missiles falling on Sabouha village in the Mecca region, without specifying whether there were injuries or property damage.