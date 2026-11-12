Shafaq News- Washington

The US should no longer seek a deal with Iran, US President Donald Trump stated Thursday, adding that he directed Vice President JD Vance to instead focus his total attention “on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the US.”

“We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed,” he said, noting, “We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary, General Mohsen Rezaei, denied US statements that negotiations with Tehran were continuing and that a meeting was scheduled to take place in Qatar, calling the claims “sheer lies and fabrications.”