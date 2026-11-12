Shafaq News- Basra

Graham Arnold’s future as Iraq coach rests with the Iraqi Football Association, he said on Thursday, confirming that his contract expires in February 2027.

The Asian Football Confederation has announced revised dates of December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028, for the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, replacing the original schedule of January 7 to February 5, 2027. The AFC said the new dates would be submitted to FIFA for approval. Iraq was drawn alongside Australia, Singapore, and Tajikistan.

Speaking at a press conference in Basra, Arnold said he was happy to return to the city and described the four-team international tournament beginning on Friday as preparation for the Asian Cup. He expressed confidence that his players could beat Lebanon in the opener and win the tournament, urging fans to turn out in large numbers.

The national team represents Iraq rather than belonging to him, Arnold said, stressing that planning must extend beyond the current stage. Building a team capable of sustained competition requires looking ahead and introducing new players, particularly as some have reached the end of their international careers, he added.

The senior team’s success, he stressed, depends on supporting youth national teams and developing players through domestic competitions and leagues, creating a foundation that continually supplies the national side with new talent.

According to the coach, the tournament’s objectives were to prepare for the Asian Cup and build a young, strong team for the future by combining promising players with experienced teammates.