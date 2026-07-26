IFA proposes four-year contract extension to Coach Arnold

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Football Association (IFA) has reached a preliminary agreement with head coach Graham Arnold on a four-year contract extension that would keep the Australian in charge through 2030, an Association official told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Khalaf Jalal, a member of the IFA, revealed that Arnold initially preferred a one-year deal due to family commitments, but the Federation maintained that a longer agreement was essential to its long-term vision for the national team.

“IFA’s strategy extends through 2030 and aims to develop a squad capable of competing consistently on the international stage and qualifying for future FIFA World Cups,” Jalal explained, stating that Iraq is focusing on identifying players with the technical quality and physical attributes required to build a competitive team.

He also noted that the Association has given Arnold time to make a final decision, with his response —whether accepting or declining the offer— expected on Monday or Tuesday.

Arnold, who succeeded Spaniard Jesus Casas as Iraq head coach in May 2025, guided the national football team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where it exited at the group stage after losing all three of its matches.