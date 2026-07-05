Iraq FA pushes for Belgium center-back after World Cup exit

Shafaq News- Brussels

Baghdad-born Belgium defender Ameen Al-Dakhil is awaiting FIFA approval to switch international eligibility and represent Iraq, according to Belgian reports.

The Stuttgart center-back, born in 2002, moved to Belgium as a child and came through the Belgian football system before reaching the senior national team. His switch would add a 24-year-old Bundesliga centre-back with Premier League experience to a defence being rebuilt after the World Cup.

For now, the Iraqi Football Association is continuing contacts with FIFA to resolve the file, the reports stated, in a move that could clear the way for one of Iraq’s most high-profile diaspora additions in recent years. Al-Dakhil’s case, however, is more complex than a routine nationality switch because he has already played senior football for Belgium, including competitive matches.

FIFA allows some players to change association under strict conditions, particularly when senior appearances were limited, came before a certain age, or did not involve a major tournament. Players with senior competitive caps face a higher threshold and need formal clearance.

Several international players have changed national teams before, including Diego Costa from Brazil to Spain, Iñaki Williams from Spain to Ghana, Aymeric Laporte from France to Spain, and Munir El-Haddadi from Spain to Morocco –whose case is among the closest comparisons because it involved a senior competitive appearance– though his switch followed FIFA rule changes and a lengthy eligibility process.

Iraq have also used the FIFA route to bring in foreign-developed players of Iraqi origin, including Ahmed Qasem and Dario Naamo, but those cases involved youth-level representation rather than senior competitive caps.

Iraq’s back line came under scrutiny after the team exited the tournament without a point and conceded 12 goals against France, Norway, and Senegal. The current defensive pool includes Rebin Sulaka, Manaf Younis, Zaid Tahseen, Frans Putros, Merchas Doski, Hussein Ali, and Mustafa Saadoon, but few centre-backs in the setup play regularly in Europe’s top leagues.

The switch remains pending FIFA approval, with no official confirmation yet from the governing body.