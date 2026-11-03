Shafaq News- Riyadh

The 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been postponed to December 23, 2027, through January 21, 2028, nearly a year later than originally planned, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Tuesday.

The AFC said its organizing committee approved the change after consultations with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and local organizers, citing exceptional regional circumstances, logistical difficulties, and travel disruptions. The tournament was originally scheduled for January 7 to February 5, 2027, while the revised dates will be submitted to FIFA for approval.

AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™️ has been rescheduled to 23 December, 2027 to 21 January, 2028 in Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/agp35cwndF — Saudi 2027 (@saudi2027) November 3, 2026

The decision follows a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia, including an October strike on Riyadh's international airport that killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, Reuters reported. The Houthis (Ansarallah) claimed responsibility for the airport attack.

The 24-team tournament, which Saudi Arabia is hosting for the first time, was originally scheduled across eight stadiums in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al-Khobar. The AFC said it would continue coordinating with Saudi organizers, participating national associations, and other partners to minimize the impact of the postponement, with further updates to be announced through its official channels.

Security concerns have also led to the postponement of golf and tennis events and the cancellation of a cycling championship in Saudi Arabia.