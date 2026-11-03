Shafaq News- Maysan

Dozens of students at a school in southern Iraq's Maysan province suffered breathing difficulties on Tuesday after an explosion at a dairy plant caused a chlorine gas leak, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The school and factory are located in the Al-Qahira neighborhood of central Al-Amarah, the provincial capital. Dozens of medical personnel went to the scene to assist the affected students and arrange their transport for treatment.