Chlorine leak sickens dozens of Iraqi students
2026-11-03T08:15:11+00:00
Shafaq News- Maysan
Dozens of students at a school in southern Iraq's Maysan province suffered breathing difficulties on Tuesday after an explosion at a dairy plant caused a chlorine gas leak, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.
The school and factory are located in the Al-Qahira neighborhood of central Al-Amarah, the provincial capital. Dozens of medical personnel went to the scene to assist the affected students and arrange their transport for treatment.