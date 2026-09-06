Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s state-run North Oil Company on Sunday denied reports of a gas leak at the Bai Hassan oil field in Kirkuk, saying operations were running normally and production had not been affected.

The company urged media outlets and social media users to verify information before sharing unverified claims and to rely on updates issued through its official channels.

Located in Al-Dibis district, northwest of Kirkuk, the Bai Hassan oil field is one of Iraq’s strategic energy hubs. The Ministry of Oil estimates the field’s oil reserves at about 2.4 billion barrels.