Kirkuk: Five idle wells reactivated at oil field
Shafaq News/ A
production boost of approximately 2,500 barrels per day (bpd) in the northern
Jambur oil field in Kirkuk has been achieved through the rehabilitation of five
previously idle wells, Iraq’s North Oil Company announced on Friday.
In a
statement, the company detailed how its engineering and technical teams from
the Petroleum Engineering and Production Departments’ Maintenance Division
coordinated with staff at the Jambur North station to clear blockages and
reopen valves on wells 27, 42, 23, 20, and 69.
After
conducting a series of technical inspections and operational adjustments, the
company confirmed that the wells were brought back online smoothly, meeting the
highest safety and quality standards.
A source
within the North Oil Company explained that the reactivated wells will
contribute an additional 2,500 bpd to the field’s output, significantly
enhancing its overall production capacity.
Typically,
the Jambur North field produces between 10,000 and 15,000 bpd, though output
levels fluctuate depending on operational conditions and the number of active
wells.