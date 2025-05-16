Kirkuk: Five idle wells reactivated at oil field

Shafaq News/ A production boost of approximately 2,500 barrels per day (bpd) in the northern Jambur oil field in Kirkuk has been achieved through the rehabilitation of five previously idle wells, Iraq’s North Oil Company announced on Friday.

In a statement, the company detailed how its engineering and technical teams from the Petroleum Engineering and Production Departments’ Maintenance Division coordinated with staff at the Jambur North station to clear blockages and reopen valves on wells 27, 42, 23, 20, and 69.

After conducting a series of technical inspections and operational adjustments, the company confirmed that the wells were brought back online smoothly, meeting the highest safety and quality standards.

A source within the North Oil Company explained that the reactivated wells will contribute an additional 2,500 bpd to the field’s output, significantly enhancing its overall production capacity.

Typically, the Jambur North field produces between 10,000 and 15,000 bpd, though output levels fluctuate depending on operational conditions and the number of active wells.