Rehabilitating the Beiji-Kirkuk oil product pipeline after suspension since 2014

Shafaq News / The Oil Pipelines Company announced on Saturday the completion of rehabilitation works for the 12-inch oil products pipeline "Baiji - Kirkuk".

Ali Abdul Kareem Al-Mousawi, the General Manager of the Oil Pipelines Company, stated, "The technical and engineering teams of the company succeeded in carrying out maintenance and rehabilitation works on the pipeline after it had been out of service since 2014 due to terrorist acts that affected the region. The pumping of oil products towards the modern Kirkuk oil depot was resumed, coinciding with the operation of the Northern Refinery in Baiji and the increase in refining capacities for the steadfast refineries."

He added that "the pipeline contributes to the transportation of white oil products (gasoline, kerosene, gas oil) from the Northern Refineries Company / Steadfast Refinery (Baiji) to the Kirkuk depot through the Baiji pumping station, with a capacity ranging from four to six million liters per day, ensuring the arrival of oil products to the citizens in Kirkuk and its districts and affiliated areas, as well as the northern governorates, in addition to activating pumping capacities through pipelines and reducing pressure on transportation by tankers."

Al-Mousawi pointed out that "maintenance works included updating the pumping systems at the Baiji pumping station through necessary connections, mechanical and electrical works, installation of meters, and modern control systems for medium-pressure pumps (KV 6.6 / 320KW), and starting the installation of pumps to provide flexibility and alleviate operational bottlenecks occurring at the Northern Refineries Company to pump oil products towards the company's central depots."