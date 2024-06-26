Solar energy powers homes in Iraq's oil-rich Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ As temperatures soar above 50 degrees Celsius, residents of Kirkuk, one of Iraq's largest oil-producing cities, are deploying solar energy for relief from power shortages.

As you approach Hawija district, 55 kilometers southwest of Kirkuk, vast fields of solar panels greet you, transforming sunlight into renewable energy that powers homes and businesses in the region. Despite Kirkuk's oil wealth, residents face power cuts like those in other southern governorates during peak summer months.

To address this chronic power shortage, Kirkuk has embraced solar energy as part of the Iraqi government's initiative to promote clean energy and reduce reliance on the national grid.

"Kirkuk is among the first governorates to implement the government's program for clean energy production and reduce dependence on grid-generated electricity," Ali Hammadi, Kirkuk's deputy governor, told Shafaq News Agency.

"Kirkuk's administration has successfully installed solar energy systems in 86 government departments, healthcare centers, and newly completed schools at a cost exceeding 3.6 billion Iraqi dinars," he added.

This shift towards solar energy is proving to be a game-changer for residents, offering a reliable and sustainable power source, he said.

"As electricity production reaches 25,000 megawatts, the country's actual needs increase to 40,000 megawatts," Khalil al-Jubouri, owner of a solar panel company, told Shafaq News Agency. "This requires finding solutions that encourage people to rely on solar energy instead of private generators."

In Hawija, 90% of households have switched to solar power, purchasing panels that cost between $1,000 and $2,000 to generate 8 to 18 amperes.

"Residents are adopting solar panels for their privacy, to avoid private generator breakdowns, power grid outages, and limited supply hours," al-Jubouri explained. "As a result, most neighborhoods have stopped subscribing to private generators."

"25,000 homes and dozens of villages in Hawija have dispensed with national grid electricity and now enjoy uninterrupted power around the clock," he continued.

Residents like Mohammed Khalid, a 45-year-old resident of the district, attest to the benefits of solar energy. "People in Huwija have abandoned generator electricity and switched to clean energy," he told the agency. "Today, Hawija residents enjoy 24-hour electricity, independent of the national grid's supply schedule."

"The system costs around $1,500 to $2,000 upfront and has no technical issues or breakdowns," he added.