Iraqi Prime Minister to inaugurate new gas plant in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is scheduled to visit Kirkuk on Thursday to inaugurate the new Al-Dibis gas plant, which operates with a capacity of 160 megawatts.

A source in Kirkuk told Shafaq News that the visit will include the opening of the plant and its connection to the national grid.

The source noted that the plant was completed under the direct supervision of PM al-Sudani, who "places significant importance on electricity projects."

In related developments, Walid Khalid Hassan, Director of Northern Power Production, announced the commissioning of the second gas unit at the Al-Dibis gas plant. He confirmed that efforts are underway to activate all units, aiming to increase the total capacity to 360 megawatts.

Hassan indicated that coordination with North Gas Company is ongoing to ensure a continuous gas supply for the plant's operation, following directives from the Prime Minister for enhanced cooperation between the Ministries of Electricity and Oil.

Previously, the General Company for Northern Power Production announced that the second unit of the plant had been commissioned and connected to the national grid. Work is also continuing on the first unit, with plans to increase the plant's total capacity to 320 megawatts.

Notably, Al-Dibis gas plant is part of a contract signed by the previous Iraqi government with the United Nations under the Oil-for-Food Program and was completed with the assistance of Iran's Cyber Company.