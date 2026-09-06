Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Amman

Iraq imported 415 million Jordanian dinars ($585.2 million) worth of exports certified by the Amman Chamber of Commerce during the first eight months of 2026, ranking first among the chamber’s export destinations, the chamber data showed on Sunday.

Exports to Iraq were issued 1,912 certificates of origin, putting the country ahead of Switzerland at 102 million dinars ($143.8 million), the United Arab Emirates at 78 million dinars ($110 million), Saudi Arabia at 72 million dinars ($101.5 million) and Egypt at 54 million dinars ($76.1 million).

Overall, the value of exports covered by certificates of origin issued by the chamber reached 1.031 billion dinars ($1.45 billion) during the period, up 20.7% from 854 million dinars ($1.20 billion) in the same period last year.

By the end of August, the exports included foreign products worth 493 million dinars ($695.1 million), agricultural products worth 153 million dinars ($215.7 million), industrial products worth about 119 million dinars ($167.8 million) and Arab products worth 118 million dinars ($166.4 million), with other products accounting for the remainder.

Iraq accounted for about 40% of the chamber’s total exports in the first seven months of 2026, with exports to the country valued at 365 million dinars ($514.65 million).