Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil’s international theater festival is technically and logistically ready to return but remains on hold pending funding from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Cinema and Theater Directorate director Shakhawan Mustafa said on Sunday.

At a press conference, Mustafa noted that the city has hosted eight editions of the event, with the next edition awaiting a budget allocation from the KRG Finance Ministry before organizers invite participating companies and select performance venues.

The directorate is also preparing a new cultural season across Erbil, featuring seminars, publications, and five theatrical tours this autumn, according to Mustafa, who said a production featuring young artists is expected to debut within the next two weeks.