Shafaq News- Baghdad

Al-Taif Islamic Bank said it would soon return depositors’ funds after a committee appointed by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) formally took control of the bank’s management.

The bank said on Sunday the committee began its work and is preparing a plan to set procedures for customers and settle their financial claims.

Earlier today, depositors protested outside Al-Taif Islamic Bank in Baghdad over frozen banking services and the suspension of withdrawals and deposits. The CBI later said the measure did not mean the bank was bankrupt, explaining that it was a precautionary regulatory action intended to protect depositors’ rights.