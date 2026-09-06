Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded 22.03 billion Iraqi dinars in trading value during August (roughly $16.8M), down 81.6% from July.

According to market data, more than 50.93 billion shares were traded during the month, a 69.4% decline from July, across 18 trading sessions.

The ISX60 index closed the month at 1,006.76 points, down 3.3% from July’s 1,041.07 points, while the ISX15 index fell 2% to 1,243.40 points from 1,267.67.

Throughout the month, the exchange executed 19,174 sale and purchase contracts, down 21.3% month-on-month, with 82 of the 125 listed companies recording trading activity.