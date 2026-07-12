Iraq tops Jordan's export destinations in H1 2026

Shafaq News- Amman

Iraq became Jordan's largest export destination in the first half of 2026, despite the value of exports to the country falling to 323 million Jordanian dinars (about $461 million) from 431 million dinars (about $607 million) a year earlier, according to the Amman Chamber of Commerce.

Switzerland ranked second with exports worth 92 million dinars (about $129.7 million), followed by the United Arab Emirates with 57 million dinars (about $80.3 million), Saudi Arabia with 43 million dinars (about $60.6 million), and Egypt with 40 million dinars (about $56.4 million).

The chamber issued certificates of origin covering exports worth 768 million Jordanian dinars (about $1 billion) during the first six months of 2026, a 25.2% increase from 613 million dinars recorded during the same period last year.