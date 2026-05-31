Aqaba Port receives 44K tons of US rice for Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Amman

A shipment carrying 44,000 tons of US rice designated for Iraq arrived at Jordan's Aqaba Port on Sunday despite shipping disruptions and maritime restrictions affecting regional trade routes, Iraq's Ministry of Trade stated.

Lama Hashem Al-Moussawi, Director General of the State Company for Foodstuff Trading, noted that the company continues to implement its 2026 distribution plan for the food basket and social welfare programs, ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential food items. She added that “the company is closely monitoring shipping and unloading operations while coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure the timely delivery of supplies to warehouses and distribution centers across Iraq.”

On May 22, Mahmoud Khalifat, Director General of the Aqaba Ports Corporation, announced that five cargo ships carrying food and industrial goods for Iraq had docked at Aqaba Port. Jordanian authorities also reported receiving 100,000 tons of vegetable oils destined for Iraq, while additional shipments carrying rice, corn, sugar, iron, and timber were awaiting unloading.

Regional shipping routes have faced sustained disruption since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on Feb. 28, which prompted Iranian missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military facilities across the Middle East. Tehran subsequently declared a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, forcing traders and importers to rely increasingly on alternative routes.

Read more: Hormuz lockdown: Iraq’s economic lifeline under threat