Iraqi PM meets US envoy amid armed factions debate

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq and the United States on Sunday reaffirmed support for diplomacy and closer bilateral cooperation during talks between Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and US Chargé d'Affaires Joshua Harris.

The two sides discussed expanding cooperation in the economic, investment and cultural sectors. Al-Zaidi also stressed the importance of continuing joint work under the Strategic Framework Agreement, which governs Iraq-US ties in areas including security, trade, energy and education, as well as existing bilateral memoranda of understanding.

Harris, meanwhile, expressed Washington's appreciation for Iraq's efforts to deepen bilateral partnerships and praised Baghdad's role in supporting regional security and stability.

The meeting comes amid ongoing discussions between Baghdad and Washington over regional security, economic cooperation and Iraq's efforts to restrict weapons to state control. Earlier today, a political source told Shafaq News that Washington had conveyed a message to Al-Zaidi opposing the participation of armed factions in Iraq's next government, even if they surrender their weapons.

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