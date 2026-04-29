US backs Iraq PM-designate Al-Zaidi to form new government

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United States on Wednesday welcomed the designation of Ali Al-Zaidi as Iraq’s prime minister, backing efforts to form a new government after weeks of political deadlock.

The US Embassy in Baghdad said it “extends its best wishes” to Al-Zaidi and supports Iraq’s sovereignty, “security free from terrorism,” and a prosperous future benefiting both Iraqis and Americans.

U.S. Mission Iraq extends its best wishes to Prime Minister-Designate Ali al-Zaidi as he works to form a government capable of fulfilling the hopes of all Iraqis for a brighter and more peaceful future. We stand in solidarity with the Iraqi people aspiring to the shared… — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) April 29, 2026

Al-Zaidi was named after weeks of deadlock within Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework, parliament’s largest bloc with 162 of 329 seats. He replaces earlier contenders, notably former prime minister Nouri Al-Maliki, whose return faced a US veto.

Read more: Who is Ali al-Zaidi? The businessman tapped for Iraq's premiership