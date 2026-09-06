Shafaq News- Beirut

Three people were killed on Sunday when Israel struck a parking area in Nabatieh Al-Tahta, southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, amid a series of attacks across the south.

Warplanes targeted the Fakhr Al-Din parking area, setting vehicles ablaze and damaging nearby buildings, according to Lebanese media. Al-Manar correspondent Ali Shabib and an accompanying cameraman were wounded and hospitalized in stable condition.

📌 من الغارات على الجنوب pic.twitter.com/zwjSOkiU2k — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) September 6, 2026

Further strikes hit the vicinity of Farah City amusement park in Nabatieh Al-Fawqa and the Ali Al-Taher heights, as well as Al-Mansouri in Tyre district and Wadi Zibqin near Shihin, where artillery fire was also reported. Israeli forces carried out demolitions in Kfar Tibnit, Nabatieh district, and Wadi Al-Salouqi in Bint Jbeil district.

The Health Ministry has recorded 4,362 people killed and 12,378 injured since March 2, raising the toll from Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023, to 8,929 killed and 30,614 wounded.

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon: Displacement and settlement fears