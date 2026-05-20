Nearly 20 people killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

The death toll from an Israeli airstrike on the southern Lebanese town of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr in Tyre district rose to 12 on Wednesday, local media reported, amid continued hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Eleven of the victims belonged to the same family, while rescue teams continued searching for people believed to be trapped beneath the rubble. Lebanese outlets also noted that Israeli warplanes struck the Al-Barakeh neighborhood in the town of Doueir in Nabatieh district, killing five people and injuring two others.

4 جثامين لا تزال تحت الأنقاض في بلدة دير قانون النهر وعمليات البحث لا تزال مستمرة.مراسل #الميادين جمال الغربي #لبنان #الميادين_لبنان @JamalGhourabi pic.twitter.com/5obbcM2g5k — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) May 20, 2026

Additional Israeli strikes targeted areas near Tebnine Governmental Hospital, where two people were killed and one wounded, alongside multiple locations across Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts.

مراسل الجديد: غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت تبنين قضاء بنت جبيل pic.twitter.com/0omRkzco1v — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) May 20, 2026

Lebanese authorities have documented more than 8,500 Israeli raids since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 3,042 people and wounded 9,301 others, including women and children.

Hezbollah announced two rocket attacks targeting Israeli troop and vehicle gatherings in the towns of Reshaf and Dovev, describing the operations as “retaliation for Israeli ceasefire violations and strikes on southern Lebanese villages that caused civilian casualties.”

Meanwhile, Israeli media said a Hezbollah explosive drone using fiber-optic guidance technology detonated inside a building used by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, which injured several soldiers, including the commander of the army’s 401st Armored Brigade.

Israeli health authorities, operating under strict reporting restrictions, stated that 1,043 Israeli officers and soldiers have been wounded since fighting resumed on the Lebanese front, including 59 in serious condition and 122 moderately injured.