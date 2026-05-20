Gold slips in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices fell on Wednesday in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

On Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street, wholesale markets recorded a selling price of 965,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 961,000 IQD, down from 979,000 IQD on Tuesday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 935,000 IQD per mithqal, with a buying price of 931,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 965,000 and 975,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold between 935,000 and 945,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold sold at 1.011 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 965,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 827,000 IQD.