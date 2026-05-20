Iraqi MP calls on PM to annul caretaker government decisions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A member of the Iraqi parliament's Legal Committee has formally called on Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to review and annul decisions and contracts issued by the previous government of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani after it entered caretaker status.

A letter, signed by MP Mohammed Jassim al-Khafaji and dated May 19, 2026, cites constitutional articles 61/Second, 78, and 80, as well as Federal Supreme Court ruling No. 213/Federal/2025, which established that the previous government assumed caretaker status on November 11, 2025.

Al-Khafaji argued that decisions issued after that date carried financial, political, economic, and social consequences that fall outside the lawful mandate of a caretaker government, rendering them unconstitutional. He described the decisions as numerous and serious, and said they included the conclusion of major contracts.

A caretaker government in Iraq is constitutionally limited to routine daily affairs and cannot issue decisions with binding long-term consequences until a new government is formally seated.