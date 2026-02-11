Federal Supreme Court rejects MP al-Khafaji’s appeal over customs tariffs

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a lawsuit filed by lawmaker Mohammed Jasim al-Khafaji challenging Cabinet Decision 957 of 2025 on revised customs tariffs, ruling that the case did not meet the legal requirement of direct interest.

Al-Khafaji had filed the case against caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in his official capacity, arguing that the decision was unconstitutional and requesting an urgent order to suspend its implementation pending judicial review.

According to details published by the lawmaker, the court dismissed the appeal on procedural grounds, stating that the plaintiff lacked the direct legal interest necessary for the case to proceed.

The ruling comes as traders and shop owners in several provinces, including Baghdad, Basra, and Dhi Qar, continue to protest the tariff measures, saying the increases have raised import costs and slowed market activity.

Under Cabinet Decision 957 of 2025, the government raised customs tariffs at rates ranging from 5% to 30%, covering 99 tariff chapters and around 16,400 customs items. In response, the General Commission of Customs at the Ministry of Finance introduced a 25% reduction on the average import values recorded in the ASYCUDA customs system.