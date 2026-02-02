Baghdad traders protest cabinet decision on customs tariffs

Shafaq News– Baghdad (Updated at 14:37)

A group of traders protested in central Baghdad on Monday, demanding a six-month freeze on the implementation of Cabinet Decision No. 957 of 2025, which governs customs tariffs on imported goods.

The protesters, gathered outside the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce, said that the decision has disrupted import activity and trade movement, and called on the government to halt its enforcement until it is reviewed and its impact on local markets is addressed.

Aku Khudair, one of the protesters, told Shafaq News that the reduction in collection fees imposed on food ration agents had caused “significant harm,” making it difficult to sustain daily work. He said traders are responsible for transportation, storage, and distribution, stressing that the current fees “do not reflect the scale of these obligations.”

Irregular ration supplies and the poor quality of some imported items, according to Khudair, had increased pressure on both traders and beneficiaries, urging the Ministry of Trade and other authorities to reconsider the recent decisions and hold direct talks with traders’ representatives to ensure the “fair and stable” continuation of the ration card system.

Traders also urged authorities to immediately release containers held at border crossings, warning that continued delays could lead to shortages of goods and rising prices. They demanded revising the tariff structure to a unified 5% rate on all imports.

Yesterday, the General Authority of Customs approved a 25% reduction in average import values recorded in the ASYCUDA system, a step officials said was aimed at easing customs procedures. The reduction does not amend tariff rates set under Cabinet Decision No. 957.

Protests against the decision have been reported in several provinces in recent weeks, including Baghdad and Duhok.

Tariffs Under Cabinet Decision No. 957

Cabinet Decision No. 957, approved in late October 2025 and enforced from January 2026, introduced revised customs tariff schedules and tax procedures on imports.

Under the new framework, the Iraqi government raised customs tariffs to rates ranging from 5% to 30%, applied across multiple brackets. The changes cover the entire customs tariff schedule, which consists of 99 chapters and approximately 16,400 tariff items adopted in international trade.

The decision remains in force at all federal border crossings and customs centers, pending any move by the cabinet to amend or suspend it.

