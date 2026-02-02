Iran adopts “offensive” military doctrine

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iran has shifted its military doctrine toward an “offensive” approach, focusing on rapid and large-scale operations, General Abdolrahim Mousavi, head of the country’s armed forces, said on Monday.

In a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Mousavi outlined the new strategy as relying on strong and unconventional military tactics, stressing that Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared for confrontation and capable of delivering “a swift and decisive retaliatory blow” in the event of a US attack on Tehran.

“We only consider victory and do not fear false hype or the enemy’s superficial arrogance,” he added.

The remarks come amid reports that the US administration is exploring direct talks with Tehran, with Turkiye, Egypt, and Qatar reportedly arranging a meeting next week in Ankara.

On Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that negotiations with the United States over a nuclear agreement are progressing. Stressing that Iran expects US sanctions to be lifted and its right to continue uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes to be upheld, he maintained that talks should avoid “impossible things,” such as dismantling the country’s missile program.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened military action, urging Iran to negotiate over its nuclear and missile programs. Iran, in turn, warned that any US strike, whether limited or broad, would be treated as an “all-out war.”

