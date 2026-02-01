Trump challenges Khamenei’s regional war threats

Shafaq News– Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed a recent warning from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that any US strike on Tehran could trigger a regional war, insisting the world would soon see if the caution is justified.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump pointed out that the US Navy’s largest ships are positioned close to Iran, pressing Tehran to reach a deal on its nuclear program.

Earlier today, Khamenei vowed to resist what he described as US harassment, reaffirming Iran’s firm stance. Citing the country’s oil, gas, and mineral wealth, as well as its geographic position, he accused the United States of seeking dominance.

The remarks come amid reports that the Trump administration is considering direct talks with Tehran, with Turkiye, Egypt, and Qatar reportedly organizing a meeting next week in Ankara.

Trump repeatedly threatened military action, urging Iran to negotiate over its nuclear and missile programs. Iran, in turn, warned that any US strike, whether limited or broad, would be treated as an “all-out war.”

