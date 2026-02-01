Iraq security sweep: Fatal incidents, drug seizures, and border arrests
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on February 1, 2026.
- Two Young Women Die in Separate Incidents (Basra/ Dhi Qar)
A 22-year-old woman died after falling from the Italian Bridge in central Basra, while another woman in her thirties was found dead inside her home in Nasiriyah in a case suspected to be suicide, with investigations underway.
- Two Injured in Armed Brawl Over Football Match (Dhi Qar)
Two people suffered serious injuries in a knife fight that broke out at a popular football field in central Nasiriyah following a dispute linked to a local match.
- Drug Convictions Issued (Najaf)
Najaf Criminal Court handed down 12 sentences in drug-related cases, with penalties ranging from eight and ten years in prison to life imprisonment.
- Crystal Meth Seized at Border Crossing (Basra)
Authorities seized nearly one kilogram of crystal meth hidden on a foreign traveler at the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran and referred the suspect to the judiciary.
- 22 Illegal Migrants Arrested (Al-Sulaymaniyah/Wasit)
Border forces arrested 22 foreign nationals of Asian origin while attempting to illegally cross into Iraq in separate operations along the Al-Sulaymaniyah and Wasit border areas.
- Land Dispute Turns Deadly (Babil)
A young man was killed and his father seriously wounded in an armed dispute over a plot of land in the Al-Siyahi area near Al-Hilla, with security forces opening an investigation.
- Suicide and Self-Harm Incidents (Basra/ Diyala)
A man in his thirties was found dead at his home in central Basra in an apparent suicide, while another man in Diyala survived a self-harm attempt in the Bahraz area and was hospitalized with severe injuries; investigations are ongoing in both cases.
- Three Injured in Traffic Crash (Diyala)
Three people suffered serious injuries in a major traffic accident on the Mansouriya road northeast of Diyala and were transferred to hospital.