Iraq security sweep: Killings, arrests, and counterterrorism operations

2026-01-29T21:00:31+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on January 29, 2026.

- Brother Kills Brother in Family Dispute (Dhi Qar)

A young man was shot dead by his brother in the Al-Ziyadat area of Al-Gharraf, north of Nasiriyah, with the suspect fleeing and an investigation underway.

- Motorcycle Rider Killed in Traffic Crash (Al-Anbar)

A delivery motorcycle rider was killed in a collision with a civilian vehicle in Ramadi’s Al-Andalus neighborhood, prompting a police investigation.

- Man Arrested for Killing Father (Kirkuk)

Police arrested a suspect accused of killing his father inside a farm in the Lilan district after a rapid security operation.

- Counterterrorism Operation Launched (Saladin)

Iraq’s Counter Terrorism Service launched a wide security operation to track remaining ISIS cells in the Hamrin Mountains between Tuz Khurmatu and Daquq.

- Blackmail Network Dismantled (Nineveh)

Security forces dismantled a five-member extortion network in Mosul, including a known activist accused of impersonation and falsely claiming ties to judges and security officials.

- Two Suicides in Separate Incidents (Baghdad)

Authorities recorded two separate suicide cases involving young men in Baghdad and its outskirts, with investigations opened to determine the circumstances.

- Multiple Arrests and Residency Violations (Baghdad)

Baghdad Operations Command arrested 12 suspects, including a murder suspect and 11 foreigners for residency violations. The command also seized unlicensed weapons.

- Customs Violations Seized (Baghdad)

Customs authorities returned 777 vehicles to the Kurdistan Region for incomplete procedures. It also seized 31 vehicles carrying undeclared or improperly documented goods.

