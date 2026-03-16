Israeli airstrike targets power administration building in eastern Tehran

Shafaq News- Tehran

An Israeli airstrike targeted a building belonging to the electricity administration in eastern Tehran, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Monday, adding that the strike caused civilian casualties.

The attack comes days after US President Donald Trump warned that Iran’s electricity infrastructure could be targeted. In remarks delivered earlier, Trump said such an action was possible but added, “I will not do this now.”

Tehran had previously warned against any strikes on its energy infrastructure. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, stated that any attack on the country’s power sector could prompt Iran to “cut electricity across the region within half an hour.” The reported strike follows military activity a day earlier in the southern Iranian coastal city of Bandar Abbas. According to Iranian reports, the city, home to the strategic Port of Bandar Abbas, was hit by joint Israeli and American strikes.