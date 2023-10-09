Tehran warns Israel: We Will Retaliate from Three Countries

Shafaq News / The Wall Street Journal reported, citing senior officials from both Hamas and Hezbollah, that Iran assisted Hamas in planning the attack on Israel on October 7th.

Tehran, however, categorically denies these claims. The Iranian mission to the United Nations denied any involvement in the "Tawafan al-Aqsa" attack, as Palestinian factions termed it, stating unequivocally that "Palestine's resolute actions constitute a wholly justifiable defense against seven decades of oppressive occupation and heinous crimes committed by the illegitimate Zionist regime," reaffirming its unwavering support for Palestine.

According to the report, officers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been working on the plan details with Hamas representatives since August, with meetings taking place in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. The newspaper confirmed that information regarding Iran's role was corroborated by an unnamed European official and an advisor to the Syrian government. The approval to execute the attack allegedly occurred during a meeting held in Beirut on October 2nd.

The report stated that Tehran threatened to respond with missile strikes on Israel from Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran if subjected to any attack. Additionally, Iran would send fighters from Syria to attack Tel Aviv. Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States had no evidence of Iran's involvement in the Palestinian-Israeli escalation.

Hamas launched the Tawafan al-Aqsa operation on Saturday, targeting Israel with thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip. Palestinian fighters carried out sophisticated operations in response. In response, the Israeli army initiated "Operation Iron Swords" and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Palestinians to evacuate Gaza, threatening to destroy Hamas and turn Gaza into ruins.