US imposes new sanctions on Tehran, affirms commitment to Israel's security

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the United States imposed new sanctions on individuals and two entities linked to Iran's drone program in response to Tehran's recent attack on Israel.

These sanctions specifically target executives of an engine manufacturer that supplies Iran's Shahad-131 drones "used in the attack," along with companies servicing the engines and individuals involved in providing drones to Iranian proxy forces in the Middle East.

Additionally, the Treasury Department announced sanctions on five companies tied to Iran's steel industry and three subsidiaries of an Iranian automaker.

These coordinated sanctions, in partnership with European allies, aim to "disrupt supplies to Iran's missile and drone programs and to diplomatically isolate the country."

"Today, we are holding Iran accountable—imposing new sanctions and export controls on Iran." President Joe Biden in a statement accompanying the announcement.

"The sanctions target leaders and entities connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran's Defense Ministry, and the Iranian government's missile and drone program that enabled this brazen assault." He explained, expressing G7 leaders committement "to acting collectively to increase economic pressure on Iran. And our allies and partners have or will issue additional sanctions and measures to restrict Iran's destabilizing military programs."

Biden pointed out that during his Administration, the United States has sanctioned over 600 individuals and entities—including Iran and its proxies, Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Yemeni Houthis (Ansarallah), and Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq." And we will keep at it. I've directed my team, including the Department of the Treasury, to continue to impose sanctions that further degrade Iran's military industries."

Biden reaffirmef Washighton's committement to Israel's security.

"We are committed to the security of our personnel and partners in the region. And we will not hesitate to take all necessary action to hold you accountable." He concluded.

Over the weekend, Iran launched over 300 missiles and drones toward Israel in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on its compound in Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian military officials.

Israel said it "successfully intercepted most of the incoming projectiles in collaboration with the United States and regional allies." However, the Israeli media revealed later that the Iranian targeting affected some critical areas, such as Nevatim Airbase.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that Iran's recent attack using ballistic missiles represented an unprecedented magnitude, surpassing any previous attack of its kind conducted by any country in the world.

Iran's recent attack undoubtedly raised tensions, marking the first foreign state attack on Israel since 1991.