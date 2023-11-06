Tehran calls for disarming Israel

Shafaq News / Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has suggested that Tel Aviv could launch a nuclear strike on Gaza. During an interview on Sunday with Radio Kol Berama, Eliyahu, who is a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, was asked if Israel could drop an atomic bomb on the Palestinian enclave. The minister replied that “this is one of the possibilities”.

Reacting to the comments, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian wrote on X, formerly Twitter, the Israeli official’s comment is a testament that the Zionist regime has been actually defeated in front of the resistance.

“The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should take a swift and immediate action to disarm the savage and apartheid regime,” he said.

“Tomorrow is late,” the top diplomat stressed, adding the White House is fully responsible for the genocide.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kana’ani also said “the boundless brutality” of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people in the besieged enclave in recent days, with the threat by the cabinet minister to use a nuclear bomb, is “an alarm for the whole world”.

"The world should immediately stand up against this fascist and racist regime and hold its supporters accountable," the spokesperson added.

The Israeli minister’s remarks also did not go unnoticed by Hamas. The group stated that the comments are an “expression of the occupiers’ Nazism and [their] genocide practices”, which came after Israel’s “military failure in the face of the [Palestinian] resistance”.

Israel, which pursues a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear weapons, is estimated to possess 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, making it the sole possessor of non-conventional arms in West Asia. The illegitimate entity has, however, refused to either allow inspections of its military nuclear facilities or sign the NPT. The Zionist regime has assassinated at least seven Iranian nuclear scientists and conducted a series of sabotage operations against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facilities.

Tehran has repeatedly stressed the necessity for countries which possess atomic weapons to take practical steps towards disarmament. Iran has also proposed the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East. Iran has deplored the Israeli regime's clandestine nuclear program as a real threat to the Middle East region.

Tehran has repeatedly declared that its nuclear program remains purely peaceful as always and that the Islamic Republic had no intention of developing nuclear weapons as a matter of an Islamic and state principal.

(Fars News agency)