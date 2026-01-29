Counterterrorism forces launch operation against ISIS cells in Hamrin Mountains

Shafaq News– Saladin

Iraq’s Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) has launched a large-scale security operation in Saladin province to track down remaining ISIS cells in the Hamrin mountain range, a local security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The source added that the operation targets hideouts and safe houses used by ISIS remnants in the area linking the districts of Tuz Khurmatu and Daquq, adding that security forces have begun intensive search and sweep operations in rugged and mountainous terrain.

“The operation is part of ongoing efforts to eliminate sleeper cells, prevent the group from reorganizing, and secure nearby areas against potential infiltration,” he noted.

This January, Iraq received about 300 detainees linked to ISIS who were transferred from prisons in Syria to Iraqi custody.

The Iraqi government on Monday put in place a “unified” security mechanism to manage the transfer of ISIS detainees from prisons in Syria.

Earlier, the Ministerial National Security Council reviewed all security aspects of the transfer process and reaffirmed that relocating ISIS members constitutes “a purely security decision aimed at protecting Iraq.”