Iraq’s CT: Two ISIS operatives arrested

Shafaq News/ Two ISIS members were arrested in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Saladin, along with the destruction of hideouts in other locations, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service announced on Friday.

In a statement, the service confirmed that the arrested militants held "military positions within ISIS in what is known as the Fallujah and Kirkuk Wilayat."

The statement further reported the detonation and destruction of four hideouts, a tunnel, and a cave in separate operations along the border between Kirkuk and Saladin provinces, in the Hamrin mountain range, as well as in the Al-Hadr island area.

Earlier, a joint force from the army and the Al-Anbar Popular Mobilization Units destroyed key logistical facilities used by ISIS in the Rawa Valley area, approximately 30 kilometers from the city center.

Additionally, the Counter-Terrorism Service destroyed several hideouts and vehicles used by the terrorist group in the desert south of Rutba in Al-Anbar.