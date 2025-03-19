Iraq destroys key ISIS hideout in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces destroyed an ISIS hideout used as a launch point for “terrorist operations” in Al-Anbar, a security source in the province reported on Wednesday.

A joint force of the army, Al-Anbar Popular Mobilization Forces, and Al-Anbar Intelligence Officer struck the hideout in the Rawah plains area, about 30 kilometers from the city center, the source told Shafaq News Agency.

"The force seized the contents of the hideout and detonated it," the source added, noting that it had been “a key base and vital point for launching terrorist operations in the Al-Anbar desert, containing large quantities of food, logistical supplies, including fuel and medicines.”

Iraq has intensified efforts to hunt down ISIS remnants and disrupt their operations. Recently, security forces killed Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay’i, one of the “most dangerous terrorists” in Iraq and the world, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.