Iraqi forces kill “Most Dangerous” ISIS leader

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have killed one of the “most dangerous terrorists” in Iraq and the world, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced on Friday.

On X, al-Sudani stated that the ISIS terrorist Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufay’i, known as Abu Khadija, holds “the position of the so-called Deputy Caliph, in addition to serving as the so-called Wali of Iraq and Syria, head of the Authorized Committee, and overseer of external operations offices.”

The Iraqis continue their remarkable victories against the forces of darkness and terrorism. The heroes of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, with support and coordination from the Joint Operations Command and the International Coalition forces, successfully eliminated the… — محمد شياع السوداني (@mohamedshia) March 14, 2025

The operation was carried out by Iraq’s National Intelligence Service with support from the Joint Operations Command and the Global Coalition forces, al-Sudani noted, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.