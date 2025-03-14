Top ISIS figure killed: Kurdistan, Iraq clash over credit

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC) slammed Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Friday for failing to credit their pivotal role in the killing of senior ISIS leader Abdullah Makki Muslih al-Rafiei, also known as Abu Khadijah.

The KRSC pointed out that Rafiei’s death came after "several years of investigation and relying on information from the Kurdistan Region Security Council, in coordination with the coalition and later with Iraqi federal forces." The council made it clear, saying, “Our forces were integral to this operation. Without our efforts, this significant achievement would not have been possible.”

Earlier today, al-Sudani announced that Iraqi intelligence, with coalition support, had carried out the operation targeting Rafiei. In a post on X, al-Sudani labeled Rafiei “one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world,” but gave no specifics on when or where the operation took place. He added, “This operation is a key victory in the fight against terrorism.”

The KRSC was quick to respond, expressing frustration over the lack of recognition. "This oversight could jeopardize future cooperation between regional and federal security forces," they said. "We have been essential in the fight against ISIS, and we expect our contributions to be acknowledged."

Meanwhile, the Joint Operations Command provided new details about the remaining ISIS leadership in Iraq, highlighting the close coordination with the Asayish and the KRSC in hunting down the remnants of the terrorist group.

During a joint press conference with intelligence and counterterrorism agencies, Lieutenant General Qais al-Mohamadi, commander of the Joint Operations Command, underscored the success of recent operations. "This year has seen extraordinary cooperation with our Kurdish counterparts. Their intelligence-sharing has been critical in dismantling ISIS in the region," he said.

Al-Mohamadi also confirmed that the previous day’s operation led to the elimination of Abdullah Maki, also known as Abu Khadijah, a senior figure in ISIS. "Abu Khadijah is one of the most wanted and dangerous terrorist leaders," he stated, adding that his death is a major blow to the group’s operations in both Iraq and Syria.

The commander explained that while previous operations last year had taken out several key terrorist figures, Abu Khadijah had evaded capture until now. "He slipped through our grasp before, but our intelligence team finally tracked down his associates in Kirkuk, leading to this successful strike," al-Mohamadi said.

This operation highlights the ongoing collaboration between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in the battle against ISIS, with both sides playing a crucial role in dismantling the terrorist group’s remaining networks. As al-Mohamadi concluded, "We will continue our joint efforts to ensure ISIS is fully eradicated from Iraq."