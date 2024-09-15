Iraqi security forces kill two terrorists in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi security forces killed two terrorists including a suicide bomber in the northern governorate of Kirkuk , preventing a potential terrorist attack, according to a security source.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, said that “security units cornered the militant in the Banja Ali area of Kirkuk. The terrorist, wearing an explosive belt and riding a motorcycle with another militant, was engaged in a shootout with security forces. Both men were killed before they could detonate their explosives.”

Kirkuk, a multi-ethnic region in northern Iraq, has been a hotspot for militant activity. The area remains vulnerable to attacks from remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS), despite the group’s territorial defeat in Iraq in 2017.

ISIS and other militant groups have been known to launch sporadic attacks in the region, often targeting security forces and civilians with bombings or hit-and-run assaults.