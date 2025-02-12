7 ISIS fighters killed in joint Iraq-US airstrikes

Shafaq News/ Iraqi and US airstrikes killed seven ISIS militants on Wednesday in separate operations targeting the group in Kirkuk and Al-Jazira region.

According to Iraq’s Security Media Cell, the Joint Operations Command, which includes the National Intelligence Service, Military Intelligence Directorate, and National Security Service, tracked a five-member ISIS cell hiding in a cave north of Rawa in the Al-Jazira operations sector.

"After precise surveillance, F-16 fighter jets launched a successful airstrike, completely destroying the hideout and eliminating all militants inside. The strike also destroyed weapons, ammunition, and various equipment," the statement said.

As part of ongoing efforts to eliminate ISIS militants, Iraqi warplanes also conducted an airstrike on an ISIS cell between the Al-Rashad sub-district and Daquq district, 45 km south of Kirkuk. The strike eliminated two militants involved in recent attacks in the area.

On the other hand, in a separate operation, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed it had carried out an airstrike near Kirkuk on Wednesday, killing two ISIS fighters.

"This operation is part of an ongoing campaign to disrupt and degrade ISIS’s capabilities, dismantle its attack networks, and ensure its lasting defeat," CENTCOM said in a statement.