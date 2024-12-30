Iraqi forces arrest Italian ISIS propagandist in Saladin
Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced the arrest of an Italian national accused of promoting ISIS ideology in Saladin province.
In a statement, the PMF said its units, in coordination with security forces, detained the suspect, describing him as "an Italian terrorist involved in spreading ISIS propaganda."
Further details on the suspect’s activities or the circumstances surrounding his arrest were not disclosed.