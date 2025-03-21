Iraqi Forces capture two ISIS operatives in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Rapid Response Division announced on Friday the arrest of two ISIS operatives in Saladin province.

In a statement, the division said, “The 3rd Battalion of the 3rd Brigade, under the Rapid Response Division of the Interior Ministry, captured two ISIS terrorists in the village of Ghamas, east of Saladin.”

The operation was carried out in coordination with the division’s intelligence unit, and the detainees were handed over to the relevant authorities, the statement added.

The security forces also clashed with an ISIS cell in the Blekana mountains, near Tuz Khurmatu on Wednesday.