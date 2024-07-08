Four "terrorists" arrested in Kirkuk and Al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) announced the arrest of four "terrorists" in the Governorates of Kirkuk and Al-Anbar.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, ICTS said, "Based on precise intelligence information, elements of the Counter-Terrorism Service conducted a series of operations in various parts of the country."

The statement added, "Our units carried out two separate operations that resulted in the arrest of two terrorists in Kirkuk Governorate."

"In coordination with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service, our elements managed to arrest a member of the remnants of the ISIS terrorist gangs, who was working as a transporter and smuggler in Al-Anbar Governorate," the statement explained.

Additionally, in Al-Anbar Governorate, the service's elements conducted an operation that led to the arrest of a terrorist who had previously fought against Iraqi security forces in 2015, the statement said.

Despite ISIS's 2017 defeat, terrorism continues to pose a significant threat in Iraq, employing insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. The terrorists have adapted by forming small, elusive squads that operate in remote and rugged terrain.