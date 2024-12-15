Iraqi CTS discovers and seizes large weapons cache in Al-Anbar desert operation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) executed a highly coordinated and precise mission in Al-Anbar desert north of Rutba district, during which they discovered and seized two vehicles, various weapons, and large quantities of explosives.

A statement from the Security Media Cell, relayed by the Joint Operations Command, detailed that "in a special operation based on precise intelligence, the heroes of the Counter-Terrorism Service, through the First Al-Anbar Counter-Terrorism Regiment, conducted a mission as part of inspection campaigns targeting hideouts and caves used by ISIS militants in Al-Anbar desert north of Rutba district."

The statement highlighted that "the Service found two abandoned vehicles, a motorcycle, five explosive devices, an RPG-7 launcher with three rockets, four detonators, eight blasting caps, and various logistical and technical materials," noting that "the seized materials were handled according to established protocols."

