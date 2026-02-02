Duhok book fair champions Iraqi Kurdistan reading culture

Shafaq News- Duhok

Eighteen publishing houses presenting thousands of books spanning across several fields participated on Monday in a book fair organized by the Rwanga Foundation in cooperation with the Printing and Publishing Directorate in Duhok.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Sheikh Alaa Al-Din, the Foundation's director, explained that the fair aims to serve readers and students across the city while strengthening the Kurdistan Region’s reading culture.

He outlined that books remain a central bridge for transmitting knowledge between generations, hailing book fairs for easing access to sources of information, particularly amid challenges linked to limited time or geographic distance.

Despite the widespread use of digital technology, Alaa Al-Din noted that printed books continue to hold a distinct value in terms of depth of content and the overall reading experience.

Founded in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, Rwanga is a non-profit organization based in the Kurdistan Region. It initially focused on improving children’s education before expanding its work to include youth empowerment, economic development, environmental protection, humanitarian aid, and climate-focused initiatives.