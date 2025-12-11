Kirkuk launches free 1,700-book fair to promote reading

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

In a grassroots push to revive a culture of reading, a group of young volunteers in Iraq’s Kirkuk province on Thursday held the city’s first free book fair, distributing more than 1,700 titles in local and international languages.

Organizer Amjad Shalal told Shafaq News that the initiative aims to make scientific, literary, and cultural resources accessible to everyone. “We hope this becomes a starting point for strengthening reading habits in the province,” he said.

Shalal noted that the collection spanned literature, science, history, and the arts, offering options for all age groups. He described the turnout—particularly of children and young people—as “inspiring,” saying it reflects growing interest in books and “builds hope for a stronger cultural future in Kirkuk.”

The event drew readers across generations. Participant Duaa Ali called the fair “a valuable opportunity” for anyone seeking knowledge, highlighting the diversity of the books available. “Such initiatives help spread culture and encourage reading among youth and children,” she said.

Organizers say they plan to expand the effort to more neighborhoods in Kirkuk, framing the fair as the beginning of a broader community movement to reconnect residents with books.