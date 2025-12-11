US Envoy urges Iraq to rein in armed groups, keep country united

Shafaq News – Baghdad

US presidential envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya warned on Thursday that Iraq stands once again at a “decisive moment,” stressing that no nation can succeed while armed groups compete with the state and undermine its authority.

In a post on X, he added that the country “was given a historic opportunity to rebuild its institutions and secure a prosperous future,” noting, “this division has weakened Iraq’s global standing, suffocated its economy, and limited its ability to protect its national interests.”

He highlighted that over the past three years, Iraq has shown that “real stability is possible when the government follows a realistic and balanced approach that keeps the country out of regional conflicts and restores focus on national priorities.”

Savaya Underlined that this path “must not be disrupted” and that stability requires “responsible leadership, unity of purpose, and a firm commitment to strengthening the state and its institutions.”

He stated that “Today, as Iraq marks the eighth anniversary of its victory over ISIS and completes successful parliamentary elections, the responsibility falls squarely on the country’s political and religious leaders,” explaining that their decisions “will determine whether Iraq advances toward sovereignty and strength or slips back into fragmentation and decline.”

The US envoy stressed that “a unified and rational choice will send a clear and unmistakable signal to the United States and the international community that Iraq is ready to claim its rightful place as a stable and respected nation in the new Middle East,” while cautioning that “the alternative is equally clear: economic deterioration, political confusion, and international isolation.”

He concluded, “under President Trump’s leadership, the United States stands fully prepared to support Iraq during this critical phase,” adding that his team “will work closely with Iraqi leaders in the weeks and months ahead to help secure a strong state, a stable future, and a sovereign Iraq capable of shaping its own destiny in the new Middle East.”