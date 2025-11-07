Savaya: US backs Iraq’s factions-free future

Shafaq News – Baghdad

US Presidential Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya on Friday said the US stands with Iraq as it moves toward what he described as a future free from "militias.”

In a post on X on Friday, Savaya noted that Iraq has made “significant progress in recent years” and urged the country to maintain its momentum as it approaches “a pivotal stage in its democratic path.”

— Mark Savaya (@Mark_Savaya) November 7, 2025

Iraq will hold its parliamentary elections on November 11, marking the country’s sixth vote since 2003. According to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), more than 21.4 million Iraqis are registered to cast their ballots, with over 7,700 candidates competing for 329 seats in the Council of Representatives.

